Police searching for armed robber after Kossuth Street convenience store hit Wednesday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man robbed the Quick Mart, located at 903 Kossuth St., at gunpoint about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, Lafayette police said.

After pointing the gun at the store clerk, demanding money, the suspect ran from the store with an undisclosed amount, police said. The clerk was not hurt in the holdup.

The robber is described as a Black male, wearing a light colored jacket, black pants and a blue backpack, according to police and released surveillance photos.

Police are searching for the man seen in surveillance photos after the Quick Mart, located at 903 Kossuth St., was robbed at gun point early Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to call Lafayette police at 765-807-1200 or leave an anonymous message at the We Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.

