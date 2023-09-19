Police searching for armed robbers after man pistol-whipped, shot at Gwinnett apartment

Gwinnett officials are hoping the public can identify the suspects involved in an armed robbery.

According to Gwinnett Police, it happened on Sept. 9 at 4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd. The address appears to be the Grove Point Apartments.

The victim was taking out the trash from his apartment when he was confronted by the two suspects.

Authorities said that is when one of the suspects pistol-whipped the victim in the head and shot him in the leg.

One suspect is described as being heavy-set with dreads. Police said he was wearing blue shorts and a black shirt.

The other suspect was described as being skinny with a short afro. He was wearing blue jeans, green underwear and a black hoodie.

There is no word on the victim’s condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online.

