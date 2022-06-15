Police searching for armed robbery suspect in Seattle’s Haller Lake neighborhood

Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened on Monday in the Haller Lake neighborhood, the Seattle Police Department announced.

According to police, officers were called to the 12800 block of Meridian Avenue North at 2:40 p.m. for an armed robbery with a shotgun.

Police investigations indicated that the victim had made a large electronics purchase at Best Buy.

While inside the Best Buy, the suspect encountered the victim and engaged him in conversation.

The victim then purchased his items and drove home, according to police.

When he got home, he opened his trunk to retrieve the items and was confronted by the suspect from Best Buy. The suspect showed a sawed-off shotgun, demanded the items, and took off in a blue car.

Officers conducted a search for the suspect with no success.

About an hour later, officers found the suspect’s car abandoned in a driveway with damage to the oil pan.

The car’s registered owner matched the description of the suspect in the robbery and the car was impounded.

