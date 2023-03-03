Police searching for armed robbery suspects after Bradenton home was ‘ransacked’

The Bradenton Police Department is searching for three suspects who broke into a home with guns before stealing cash, jewelry and a cell phone.

Police say the armed robbery happened around 7:45 a.m. Friday morning at a house off of 48th Street Court East in Bradenton near Braden River. Two of the suspects were armed during the attack, according to a news release.

Pictures captured by security cameras appear to show two men holding guns while they “ransacked the home,” according to police.

The suspects wore black clothing, masks and gloves, police said. The suspects also yelled the word “blue” as they fled the house in an unknown direction, according to a news release.

Two adults and three children were inside the home at the time of the break-in, police said.

“No one in the home was seriously injured,” the department said Friday afternoon.

Additional information was not available as of Friday evening.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Detective Jay Gow with the Bradenton Police Department at (941) 932-9373 or jay.gow@bradentonpd.com. Tipsters may also remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or by sending an anonymous tip on www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.