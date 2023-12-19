Police searching for armed suspect after carjacking, crash in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — Police in St. George are searching for an armed suspect Monday in connection to a series of crimes, including a crash of a stolen vehicle on I-15 that caused a brief closure.

The St. George Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers flooded the area near 1000 East and St. George Boulevard, not far from the crash on I-15.

St. George bank robbed, suspect at large

The officers were looking for a man in all black clothing. Authorities said he is to be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees suspicious activity was asked to call 435-627-4300.

Earlier in the evening, not long before 6 p.m., officers responded to a report of a carjacking involving a gun. Not long after, a man robbed a jewelry store on 3050 East and then crashed the stolen vehicle on I-15.

It’s yet unclear if anyone was hurt in the robbery, carjacking or the crash.



This marks the second time Monday that police were searching for a suspect in St. George. Earlier, officers were looking for a man in connection to a bank robbery in Bloomington Hills.



This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post as more information becomes available.

