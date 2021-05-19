Police searching for armed suspects after Monday night shooting in Middletown

Lauren Pack and Rick McCrabb, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·1 min read

May 18—Police were searching for suspects on Tuesday after a shooting Monday night in Middletown.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Young Street about 10:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found a person with a gunshot wound to the chest. The person was transported to Atrium Medical Center.

The male victim is expected to recover. He is being less that cooperative with the investigation, according to city officials.

Officers were looking for multiple people armed with guns who fled the scene in a white vehicle.

In a 911 call that was obtained by The Journal-News, a female said: "Somebody has been shot. Please. Please."

She said four men entered her home, put a gun to her head and demanded: "Give me the money!" She told the dispatcher she knew nothing about any money.

The female caller said a 21-year-old man was shot in the chest and she was applying pressure. She said the suspects left in a white car down Baltimore Street.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Middletown Police Department at 513-425-7700 or Detective Brook McDonald at 513-425-7745.

