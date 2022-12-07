Police searching for assault suspect

Dec. 7—VERNON — Police today are continuing to search for a suspect in an assault that occurred in the Rockville section of town on Tuesday.

Police Lt. Robert Marra said they know the identity of the man they're searching for, but haven't located him yet.

According to Marra, officers responded to the area of 91 Union St. around 1 p.m. Tuesday, after receiving a call about a man assaulting a woman in a multifamily home.

Marra said officers and K-9 units conducted searches in the area without success. Officers were seen in the area wielding rifles, and Marra said there were reports that the man may have had a firearm.

The woman was brought to Rockville General Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, Marra said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Vernon police at 860-872-9126.