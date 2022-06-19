Police searching for attempted murder suspect in Mount Vernon

A man wanted for attempted murder and burglary is being sought by the Mount Vernon Police Department, according to a media release.

At about 5:23 p.m. on June 18, Mount Vernon officers responded to a report of an assault on Willow Lane.

When officers arrived, they contacted a 48-year-old man who had been stabbed by a man he knew.

The seriously injured 48-year-old man was transported to Skagit Valley Hospital with multiple stab wounds.

Officers searched the area for the suspect, who had fled on foot, but he could not be found.

The suspect, Chazz Arthur Orcutt, 24, is described as a white man, five feet, six inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

According to police, Orcutt should be considered dangerous.

If you have information about Orcutt’s whereabouts or information about this incident, contact the Mount Vernon Police Department at 360-336-6271 or police dispatch at 360-428-3211.