Police searching for bank robbery suspect in Rock Hill

The Rock Hill Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with the robbery of a bank Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., police responded to TD Bank on Mills Park Drive after receiving reports about a robbery.

At the scene, employees told police that a man entered the bank, walked over to the teller line, and asked for money. The teller asked the man for his account number, and the man responded by saying it was a robbery.

The teller then grabbed another employee who was nearby and ran into a room before locking the door behind them. The man, who was not armed, left the bank shortly after.

Police said the suspect was a white male with a medium build. He was wearing a gray t-shirt, glasses, and a hat at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information about this case or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7293.

