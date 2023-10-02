Police searching for bank robbery suspect in Fort Mill

The Fort Mill Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with the robbery of a bank last week.

On Sept. 29, just before 4:30 p.m., police responded to the First Citizens Bank on SC Highway 160 West after receiving reports about a bank robbery.

Employees said a man handed them a note that demanded money. After receiving an unspecified amount, the man then left the bank on foot.

It is unknown if he was armed at the time of the robbery.

Police said the man was described as a light-skinned male who was wearing a tan t-shirt, grey sweatpants, and glasses.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Fort Mill Police Department.

