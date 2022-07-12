Police searching Bayou Terrebonne, downtown Houma for missing 2-year-old

Police are searching for a 2-year-old boy from Thibodaux who went missing in Houma.

The Houma Police Department and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching the areas of Bayou Terrebonne, as well as the Intracoastal Waterway for Ezekiel Harry. No arrests have been made and further information will be released as it develops, authorities said in a news release late Tuesday afternoon.

Police are conducting interviews and suspect foul play may be involved, according to the release.

Houma Police said they received a call in reference to the possible abduction of a 2-year-old near the 100 block of Mahler Street.

During the investigation, Houma Police contacted the mother, who initially stated she was along Bayou Terrebonne with her kids when a subject in a grey truck passed, grabbed her child and departed the area. Police said its investigation immediately developed information that the report released by the mother was inaccurate.

"Once arriving near the area of Bayou Terrebonne, adjacent from Mahler Street, Maya Jones went to nearby residences stating her kid was abducted," the release said.

Trey Harry, left, and his 2-year-old son Ezekiel Harry. Police were searching for Ezekiel in Houma late Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Ezeikel was last seen around noon at a walking track near Main Street and Mahler Street in Houma near the twin spans overpass over the Intracoastal Waterway.

Investigators encourage residents within the surrounding area to be on the lookout for Ezekiel, who was last seen wearing burgundy shorts, a white and blue stripped shirt with an orange dinosaur .

A spokesperson with the Terrebonne Sheriff's Office confirmed that the department was assisting with a search near Terrebonne General Medical Center, but could not release any information beyond that.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

