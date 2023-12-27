Police searching Blue Hills Reservation area for armed carjacking suspects

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for suspects accused of a carjacking in Milton on Tuesday night.

Canton Police say the alleged crime occurred on Green Street, with several suspects stealing a car at gunpoint.

On Wednesday, the suspects’ car was found on Brush Hill Road after evading Randolph Police in a chase, according to State Police.

The suspects, who are believed to be armed, fled on foot. Police have established a perimeter in the area of the Blue Hills Reservation using patrols and K9 teams.

No arrests have been made at this time.

There will be a heavy police presence in the area of Route 138 and Green Street while authorities continue their investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

Community Advisory:

CPD are assisting outside agencies are looking for two suspects on foot that are involved in a carjacking (occurred in Milton) in the Green St. area.

Expect a heavy police presence in the Rt. 138 / Green St. area. — Canton Police (@CantonMAPolice) December 27, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW