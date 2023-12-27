Police searching Blue Hills Reservation area for armed carjacking suspects
Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for suspects accused of a carjacking in Milton on Tuesday night.
Canton Police say the alleged crime occurred on Green Street, with several suspects stealing a car at gunpoint.
On Wednesday, the suspects’ car was found on Brush Hill Road after evading Randolph Police in a chase, according to State Police.
The suspects, who are believed to be armed, fled on foot. Police have established a perimeter in the area of the Blue Hills Reservation using patrols and K9 teams.
No arrests have been made at this time.
There will be a heavy police presence in the area of Route 138 and Green Street while authorities continue their investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
