Police searching for boyfriend who killed missing Pflugerville woman, sheriff's office says

Luis Angel Montes, left, killed his girlfriend, Camerina Trujillo Perez, according to the Travis County sheriff's office. Perez's family reported her missing on Jan. 25.

A Pflugerville woman whose family reported her missing over a week ago is now believed to have been killed by her boyfriend, the Travis County sheriff's office said Friday.

Investigators are looking for Luis Montes, 35, and have issued a warrant for his arrest on a charge of murder for the death of Camerina Perez, 38.

Both Perez and Montes were reported missing Jan. 25 by family members, the sheriff's office said.

"There was a possibility Camerina could be in danger, as Luis had reportedly made threatening statements about Camerina in the past," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

State officials issued an alert Jan. 26 for Perez, calling her an "individual in imminent danger."

As detectives investigated the case, "a disturbing chain of events began to emerge," the sheriff's office statement says. "Evidence indicates that in the early morning hours of January 25, 2022, Camerina was killed by Luis."

The arrest warrant was not publicly available Friday. Investigators have not yet discovered Perez's body, but detectives have evidence that she is deceased, said Kristen Dark, sheriff's spokeswoman. Dark declined to share additional information.

“This is a horrible outcome, and my heart goes out to Camerina’s friends and family," Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez said. "We are doing everything we can to find Luis Montes and bring justice to her loved ones.”

Intimate partner homicides rose sharply during the coronavirus pandemic, in Texas and across the country. The number of Texas domestic abuse homicides in 2020 was the highest it had been in a decade, according to the Texas Council on Family Violence.

In total, 228 people in Texas were killed by their intimate partners — a 23% increase from 2019, the council reported.

The Hays-Caldwell Women's Center saw a 52% increase in emergency center stays in 2021.

Victims seeking help can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at any day or hour at 800-799-7233. Operators can serve people in English, Spanish and over 200 other languages through an interpreter service.

As of last year, abusers can also call the hotline if they need help to stop harming others.

Anyone with more information about the Perez case or Montes' whereabouts should call the Travis County sheriff's office tip line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

Camerina Perez

Luis Montes

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Missing Pflugerville woman Camerina Perez killed by boyfriend, detectives say