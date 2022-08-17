Police searching for Bradenton man suspected of shooting his fiancé in her legs

Police are looking for a Bradenton man suspected of shooting his fiance in both of her legs.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the victim called 911 and reported that she had been shot in the leg, the Bradenton Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon.

Paramedics arrived to the home in the 4100 block of 37th Street Court West and found the 38-year-old woman had been shot in both legs with a single gunshot.

She was taken to HCA Florida Blake Hospital.

Now police are searching for her fiancé, Jason Whitehill Smith, saying it is a case of domestic violence.

Smith, 44, is about 5 feet tall, weighs about 170 pounds and his head is recently shaved.

He was last seen driving away in his fiancé’s green 2005 GMC Envoy with tag PCVA59.

Detectives believe that Smith may be headed to Tennessee, where he has relatives.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact Detective William Mulligan by calling 941-875-2890 or emailing william.mulligan@bradentonpd.com. Tips can also be emailed to bpdtips@bradentonpd.com.

Or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, information can be reported to Manatee Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-634-TIPS (8477) or online at manateecrimestoppers.com.