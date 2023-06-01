Police searching for break-in suspect who set fire inside home, stole homeowner’s car in McDonough

McDonough police are searching for a suspect accused of breaking into a home and setting it on fire.

The arson occurred sometime between 4:45 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. Thursday off Parkside Way.

McDonough police said someone entered a victim’s home and stole several items inside of it. The suspect then placed an accelerant at the bottom floor of the house and set it on fire.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that the homeowners were inside at the time of the fire and could smell the smoke.

Investigators believe the suspect got away in the homeowners’ gray 2020 Hyundai Sonata with Georgia tag WZK147.

The suspect was spotted in surveillance photos wearing a long-sleeve, blue flannel shirt, gray hood, black mask, black pants and dark tennis shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or spots the victim’s car is asked to contact McDonough detectives at (678) 782-6309 or email lsmallwood@mcdonoughga.org.

