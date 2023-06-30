Police searching for burglar targeting churches

Jun. 30—Police are investigating a series of burglaries targeting churches in Frederick County that began in May, the Frederick Police Department said in a release Tuesday.

FPD, Maryland State Police, and the Frederick County Sheriff's Office are investigating the cases, the release said.

FPD investigated three burglaries of churches in Frederick in late May, Allen Etzler, spokesperson for the City of Frederick, wrote in an email.

In mid-June upon seeing that there were similar incidents happening in Frederick County, FPD began collaborating with allied agencies, Etzler added.

Police are searching for a suspect who is described as a white man, who wore a red face mask and a light-colored hat, the release said.

Police believe the same person is committing all of the burglaries, Etzler wrote.

The suspect is carrying white boxes in one photo provided by FPD.

Etzler declined to provide details as to what was stolen, citing department policy regarding an open investigation.

"We can't speculate to any motive by the offender at this time," Etzler added in an email.

Etzler declined to provide the burglarized churches but said they had occurred at the following general addresses and dates: May 25 at the 6400 block Jefferson Pike; May 26 or 27 at the 2100 block Yellow Springs Rd; and May 28 at the 100 block of E. 2nd St.