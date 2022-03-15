Police searching for Burlington fugitive after car chase on Sunday

Local authorities are searching for a Burlington man wanted on a pre-trial release violation and a drug investigation after a car chase Sunday.

Police are looking for Larry Keith Knotts, 34, who is awaiting trial. He had his pretrial release revoked in February. He's also the target of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking investigation in the Burlington area, police say.

On Sunday, deputies from the Des Moines County Sheriff's office and officers with the Burlington and West Burlington police departments began a pursuit with Knotts, according to the Des Moines County Sheriff's office.

The chase occurred mostly in the Burlington city limits until deputies and officers lost sight of Knotts, who authorities said was driving recklessly at high speeds.

Officers located the fleeing vehicle parked on the 1500 block of Gnahn Street near the known address of Knotts' mother. A witness told deputies they saw Knotts leave the vehicle and head toward his mother's home.

A search warrant was obtained and executed on the residence. The Des Moines County Tactical Response Team entered the home but was unable to locate Knotts.

Knotts has warrants for his arrest for pre-trial violations stemming from original charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and assault with bodily injury in January.

On Friday, tactical teams from the Des Moines County Sheriff’s office, the Burlington Police Department, and the Iowa State Patrol executed search warrants at Knotts’ known residences in the 200 block of 10th Street and the 1500 block of Gnahn Street in response to a narcotic investigation and in an attempt to arrest Knotts.

Knotts is known to be armed and dangerous and has made threats directly to area law enforcement, according to the Des Moines County Sheriff's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call local law enforcement or contact Burlington Iowa Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835 or on their Facebook page.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you will receive a cash reward.

