Police searching for car possibly tied to Moscow murders

Dec. 8—Police are looking for the occupant or occupants of a white 2011-13 Hyundai Elantra who may have "critical information" to share about the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students.

According to a Moscow Police Department news release, tips and leads have led investigators to believe a vehicle was in the area of the crime scene on King Street during the early morning hours of Nov. 13. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were killed during those early morning hours in their King Street residence.

The license plate number is unknown. Police are asking the public to help locate the person driving this vehicle.

"If you know of or own a vehicle matching this description, or know of anyone who may have been driving this vehicle on the days preceding or the day of the murders, please forward that information to the Tip Line," the news release said.

The tip line phone number is (208) 883-7180. The email is tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.