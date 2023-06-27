Police searching for car salesmen accused of stealing thousands of dollars from customers

Police are looking for two car salesmen who they say stole thousands of dollars from customers while working for a real car dealership.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan was LIVE on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. at the dealership on Scenic Highway in Lawrenceville Monday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police spelled out the massive alleged deposit fraud orchestrated by two former salesmen at Auto Star Car Sales...and the business owner had no idea.

For months, according to police, Alexander Weigard and Ibrahim Ali stole thousands of dollars in deposits put down by car buyers.

The two men claimed to be managers and told customers to come back after they ran paperwork for a loan approval, but no loan application was ever even filed.

“The following day, when the victims came back, they found out that suspects told them they did not qualify for the loan and company had a no refund policy therefore the money they just put down is lost,” said Captain Salvador Ortega.

Police said the pair lured victims by getting a couple of bogus websites and using pictures of vehicles at Auto Star under a different dealership name with the same address as Auto Star.

It worked for a while.

“Those two we found, they were fictitious and not in any way related to the suspects. It was just a ruse, their technique to attack customers,” said Ortega.

But the alleged scam eventually unraveled after some of the victims went to the police, demanding action to get their money back.

Ortega said the loss ranged from $1,000 to $15,000.

“A thousand dollars to a victim who lost 15 thousand dollars. So we are looking at over fifty thousand dollars,” he said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The owner of the business fired the two men after learning of the alleged fraud.

Police are now looking for them and they face multiple criminal charges.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:



