Police searching for car suspected in deadly Brockton hit-and-run

Police are searching for the car that they believe to be at the center of a fatal hit-and-run in Brockton Monday night.

According to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz, a white SUV struck and killed a pedestrian in the area of 108 Forest Avenue around 10:00 p.m.

The male victim was flown to Boston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, it is likely the car sustained heavy damage to the front grill.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Police ask that anyone with information related to the case contact Massachusetts State Police Trooper Cory Melo at 781-857-8350 or Brockton Police.

