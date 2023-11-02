Police searching for car tied to Montgomery County murder
Vyshawn Johnson was shot to death on Bitter Root Drive in Porter during an argument, authorities say. Now, images have been released of the suspect believed to be tied to the case.
Limited evacuations began out of Gaza through the Rafah crossing into Egypt on Wednesday as President Biden called for a humanitarian "pause" in the war.
Moderna reports loss for another quarter as it works to regain momentum after vaccine sales slump.
Investors are looking to the jobs report for clues on whether the economy is running too hot for inflation to come down.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde reflect on the life and career of legendary men’s college basketball coach Bob Knight on today’s episode.
Memphis can’t score, can’t shoot, can’t run, can’t defend, can't rebound and can’t stop turning the ball over. Other than that, things are going great for the 0-5 Grizzlies.
Last year's model is this year's bargain. Grab the popular tablet at an amazing price.
Authorities describe Duane "Keffe D" Davis as the "on-ground, on-site commander" who "ordered the death" of the iconic rapper in 1996. All the latest developments.
Meta just announced a new A/B testing feature for Reels on Facebook, allowing creators to experiment with different captions and thumbnail images to see what works best. The company’s also preparing an AI to help with writing captions.
Novo Nordisk is aggressively pursuing large employers to ensure they continue to cover popular weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy.
Brave, a company building an alternative web browser, is releasing its AI-powered assistant, Leo, to all desktop users. The company is also releasing a $15 per month paid version called Leo Premium with features like access to faster and better large language models (LLMs) and higher-rate limits. Leo has been under testing for a few months.
"I wanted to make a difference and give wardrobe it's due," says Brenda Cooper, the brainchild behind the show's iconic looks.
The Beatles are back with a new-ish song featuring the late John Lennon on vocals and the equally late George Harrison playing some guitar. The song is called “Now and Then” and was made using some machine-learning AI provided by Peter Jackson.
Earlier this year, the U.S. government imposed sanctions against Russian national Mikhail Matveev, an FBI most-wanted cybercriminal, who authorities accuse of being a “prolific ransomware affiliate” involved in cyberattacks in the United States and overseas. Authorities say Matveev played a major role in the development and deployment of the Hive, LockBit and Babuk ransomware variants, and is said to have ties to the notorious Conti hacking group. Matveev was allegedly involved in the high-profile ransomware attack on Costa Rica, which sought a $20 million ransom demand (and the overthrowing of the government), and claimed responsibility for a 2021 cyberattack on Washington, D.C.’s police department.
We're going to see a newly redesigned Subaru at the 2023 Los Angeles International Auto Show. Which one remains a mystery.
While Americans are still shelling out for their pumpkin spice lattes, Chinese consumers are pulling back their spending.
Meta is introducing a new API that makes it easier to create and share a Facebook Story directly from a third-party desktop or web app. The social networking ad titan first introduced Stories to the main Facebook app in 2017, emulating a feature it had added to Instagram the previous year as well as to Messenger and WhatsApp -- these features were more or less "borrowed" from Snapchat, serving as a more ephemeral way of sharing video and image-based content that didn't hang around on a user's profile for eternity. While Facebook itself has north of 3 billion users, Meta doesn't typically break out user numbers for Stories, though CEO Mark Zuckerberg did share that it had passed 500 million users back in 2019.
Are you ready for the 2023 World Series? Let's play ball!
Take it from more than 7,000 five-star Amazon reviewers — this thing rocks.
"Dream Scenario" actor details his three-hour experience on set of DC's troubled release, which featured various digitally created cameos.
Matthew Perry was found dead in his hot tub on Saturday. Here's the latest on his death investigation.