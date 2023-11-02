Police searching for car tied to Montgomery County murder

TechCrunch

Meta is introducing a new API that makes it easier to create and share a Facebook Story directly from a third-party desktop or web app. The social networking ad titan first introduced Stories to the main Facebook app in 2017, emulating a feature it had added to Instagram the previous year as well as to Messenger and WhatsApp -- these features were more or less "borrowed" from Snapchat, serving as a more ephemeral way of sharing video and image-based content that didn't hang around on a user's profile for eternity. While Facebook itself has north of 3 billion users, Meta doesn't typically break out user numbers for Stories, though CEO Mark Zuckerberg did share that it had passed 500 million users back in 2019.