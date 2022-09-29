Police searching for Cartersville woman’s stolen wedding rings that were pawned

Police are asking for your help trying to track down a man who stole a woman’s wedding rings and then pawned them.

The Cartersville woman reported the rings stolen earlier this month. After doing some investigating, Cartersville police detectives learned that the rings were pawned and sold at the Full Throttle Pawn shop soon after they were stolen.

The woman who owns the rings said she had them since her marriage in 1956.

Police said they have taken out arrest warrants against Zachary Pendergraft for the theft of the rings and they are currently searching for him.

If you know Pendergraft’s whereabouts or any information on who may have bought the wedding rings from the pawnshop, you are asked to call Cartersville police at 770-382-2526.

