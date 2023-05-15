Police searching Castle Island and surrounding ocean for missing 4-year-old boy

Police are searching Castle Island and the surrounding ocean for a missing four-year-old boy Sunday night.

State Police says the missing boy is from South Boston.

Boston and state police are currently scouring the area, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Marine, Dive and Air Wing units are assisting in the search.

Boston 25 News has reached out to state police for more info.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

