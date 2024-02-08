Police searching for classroom burglary suspect in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect associated with a burglary at a school in central Bakersfield.

On Jan. 2, the Bakersfield Police Department said a burglary suspect broke into an unoccupied classroom at 2324 Verde Street. The suspect supposedly broke into an unoccupied classroom, around 4:52 p.m., at the Roosevelt School in central Bakersfield. The school was closed during the incident and officials say no students or staff were in danger.

Portion of Panama Lane remains closed due to oil spill: BFD

The suspect is described as a 20-year-old man with short black hair and a black goatee. The suspect was last seen carrying a black shoulder bag while wearing black-white colored Vans shoes, according to police. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and dark-colored jeans.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.