Police searching for couple in connection with fatal Western Heights shooting

A man and woman in their 20s are being sought for questioning by Knoxville Police Department investigators in connection with the fatal shooting of a Detroit man Saturday.

Around 1 p.m. March 11, officers responded to the 1600 block of Reed Street in Western Heights, a department spokesperson said in a press release. Upon arrival, officers located a man who had been shot at least one time lying on the ground outside the apartment complex. The victim, who has been identified as Artimeyo Folks, 25, was pronounced dead after being transported from the scene to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

The investigation is in the early stages and ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

