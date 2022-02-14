Milwaukee police say missing 13-year-old found safe

Saaliyah N. Jackson

Milwaukee police have safely located 13-year-old Saaliyah N. Jackson, who had been reported as critically missing.

Jackson was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday on Milwaukee’s northwest side, in the area of the 8500 block of West Hampton Avenue.

Police confirmed she had been found safe shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday.

"Critically missing" is a label police apply to missing persons who may be in immediate danger due to a variety of factors.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police locate Saaliyah Jackson, 13