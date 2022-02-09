Police searching for critically missing 33-year-old man last seen on Milwaukee's north side

Pierre G. Webb, 33, was last seen 7 a.m. Wednesday on the 7600 block of Wabash Court in the Servite Woods neighborhood on Milwaukee’s north side.

Webb was last seen 7 a.m. Wednesday on the 7600 block of Wabash Court in the Servite Woods neighborhood on Milwaukee’s north side.

Webb is 6 feet and 155 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a full beard, according to police. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket with a fur hood, a white T-shirt, blue jeans and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s sensitive crimes division, at 414-935-7405.

"Critically missing" is a label police apply to missing persons who may be in immediate danger due to a variety of factors.

