Police are searching for critically missing Christopher Schulz

Milwaukee police are searching for Christopher M. Schulz, a 42-year-old man who suffers from a medical condition and was reported as critically missing Thursday.

Schulz is described as a white male, standing 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds, with brown hair. He was last seen at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the area of the 4500 block of West Spencer Place, on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

Police said he wore a dark hat, a green and gold hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and white shoes.

He is likely on foot, police said.

"Critically missing" is a label police apply to missing persons who may be in immediate danger due to a variety of factors.

