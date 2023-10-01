Police searching for ‘critically missing’ DeKalb woman who hasn’t been heard from since Friday
Authorities are searching for a “critically missing” woman.
Brookhaven police said they are looking for 48-year-old Aimee Lafakis, who was last heard from at 2 a.m. on Friday.
Lafakis is five feet three inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair, green eyes and multiple tattoos.
Authorities have not specified why Lafakis is considered critically missing.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Brookhaven Police Department tip line at 404-637-0636.
