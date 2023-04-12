Police searching for critically missing Melvin L. Covan, 69

Melvin L. Covan

Milwaukee police are asking for help locating 69-year-old Melvin L. Covan, who was reported as critically missing late Tuesday.

Covan was last seen at 10 p.m. Monday on the 2300 block of North 37th Street and is believed to be traveling on foot.

He was wearing dark brown pants, a black jacket, a black and white shirt and Fila tennis shoes. He also has a gold ring on his left ring finger. Covan is described as a Black male, standing 5-foot-6 and 128 pounds, with a slim build, short black hair and brown eyes.

He suffers from a medical condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.

"Critically missing" is a label police apply to missing persons who may be in immediate danger due to a variety of factors.

