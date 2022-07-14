Police searching for ‘dangerous’ man wanted in 2 Boston stabbings, deadly Philadelphia shooting

Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a man wanted in connection with a pair of stabbings in Boston and a deadly shooting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Wagner Tejeda-Pena is wanted on a warrant for murder out of Philadelphia after he allegedly shot and killed a random victim on June 21, 2022, according to the Boston Police Department.

About 15 minutes before the alleged shooting, police say Tejeda-Pena attempted to shoot at two other people but his gun malfunctioned.

Tejeda-Pena is also wanted on two warrants out of West Roxbury District Court in connection with two stabbing incidents, according to police. He is said to have also recently made threats to kill family members.

Police noted that the public should avoid confronting Tejeda-Pena because he is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact 911, or the Boston Police Fugitive Unit at 617-0343-4468, or detectives at 617-343-4566.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

