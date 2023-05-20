Police searching for dark-haired woman of interest in Springfield

Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a dark-haired woman of interest.

Police say the woman had lunch at Los Maraichi’s at the 1800 block of E Main Street on April 20.

She is alleged to have paid with a counterfeit $100 bill, according to social media.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Springfield Police.

Call Detective Shane Davis at 937-328-3459.

Photo contributed from the City of Springfield



