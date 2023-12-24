Police searching for DeKalb 12-year-old who disappeared just days before Christmas
Authorities are looking for a child who disappeared this week.
DeKalb County police said they are looking for 12-year-old Molly, who was last seen on Friday at her home on North Decatur Road.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Molly is 5 foot 1 inches and weighs 114 pounds. She has brown eyes and blonde hair.
Police added that she was last seen wearing a blue parka.
TRENDING STORIES:
Former city attorney, police officer found guilty of spending PPP funds on Rolls Royce, jewelry
Georgia woman planned to take 2 children to New York to let man assault them, investigators say
Anyone with information regarding Molly’s whereabouts is asked to contact the DeKalb County police at 770-724-7710.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: