Police searching for DeKalb County man seen in video allegedly beating dog to death

DeKalb County police are searching for a man they said was seen on a video posted to social media that appeared to show him beating a dog.

The police department confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the dog in the video has since died and now there are warrants out for the arrest of Mekhi Jackson.

The incident that was filmed happened on Sunday along Flat Shoals Rad.

DeKalb police are asking for the public’s help in finding Jackson. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call contact the Cruelty Report Hotline at 404-294-2939 or DeKalb police at 404-286-7990.

You can also email the detective assigned to the case, Det. Watson, at tdwatson@dekalbcountyga.gov.

