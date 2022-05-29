A police officer in Derry, New Hampshire is recovering after she was hit by a driver and suffered serious injuries while conducting a traffic stop of another vehicle.

It happened just after midnight on Saturday, on Route 28 near the Fairways, according to Derry Police.

The driver hit the officer and took off on the southbound side of Route 28, headed toward Windham.

The officer was transported to Parkland Medical Center by Derry Fire ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” according to a statement from Derry Police. “The officer has subsequently been released from the hospital and is recuperating at home. She has been a patrolman with the Town of Derry for approximately 3 years.”

Investigators say the vehicle - described as a small, white SUV - should be missing its passenger-side mirror. Police say the vehicle involved may be a Mitsubishi Outlander.

Police are searching for a driver who hit an officer in Derry, NH, and took off. Photo: Derry Police

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

