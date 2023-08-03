Police searching for driver of hit-and-run crash that seriously injured cyclist in Mansfield

Mike Smith lives right off Maple Street in Mansfield, where police say a bicyclist was struck by a driver who didn’t stop.

Police went to houses including Smith’s, looking for surveillance video of the hit-and-run, but unfortunately, Smith says his camera was offline.

“It faces Maple Street, the busy roadway that unfortunately is like a highway here,” said Smith.

Many neighbors say speeding is a problem on this narrow street with no sidewalks. It’s also a popular cut-through since it intersects Mansfield with Sharon and Foxboro.

“I do see the police do a lot of details here trying to curb that, but I mean they’d have to put someone here 24/7,” said Smith.

Mansfield Police did get a little surveillance video from one neighbor in the area of 900 Maple Street.

It shows an SUV towing a trailer just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Then you see a person running one way and then quickly in the other direction just moments after the cyclist was hit.

Police believe the driver of that SUV was responsible for the crash.

A witness told police the landscape-style trailer on that SUV was swaying from side to side and may have not been attached properly.

As for the cyclist, police say he had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and they hope neighbors can help them find the driver who hit him.

“The police had mentioned that he might have been knocked out for some short period of time and couldn’t recall a lot of the event, but I hope that gets rectified,” said Smith.

Police say if you live along Maple Street as well as on Franklin Street where it turns into East Street heading towards Foxboro, check your security cameras to see if you have another shot of the hit-and-run driver to help police find the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

