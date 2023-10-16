Police searching for driver in hit-and-run that left Woodland Park woman, 31, dead

Authorities are searching for the driver of a black Honda Odyssey that struck and killed a woman in Woodland Park Sunday night.

Borough resident Lillian Zamlout, 31, was walking on the sidewalk in the area of McBride Avenue and Hughes Place when she was hit around 7:35 p.m. Sunday, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

Zamlout was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The vehicle drove off after hitting the victim, and the driver has not been identified.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the prosecutor's office tip line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org, or call the Woodland Park Police tip line at 973-345-8117.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Woodland Park NJ hit-and-run leaves borough woman dead