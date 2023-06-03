Police searching for driver after hit-and-run crash seriously injures woman in Rochester, NH

Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a woman as she was walking and pushing an unoccupied baby stroller along Milton Road late Friday night.

Investigators are also looking for assistance from the public in identifying the crash victim, whose identity remains unknown, police said Saturday.

At about 10:22 p.m. Friday, Rochester Police responded to Milton Road in the area of the Hannaford’s store for a report of a person on the ground near the roadway, police said.

When officers arrived, they found an unidentified woman unconscious on the ground, with a head injury, on the northbound side of Milton Road.

An initial investigation found that the woman had been walking northbound along Milton Road, pushing an unoccupied baby stroller when she was struck from behind by a vehicle that was traveling north on Milton Road, police said. The vehicle that struck the woman was not at the scene.

The woman was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with serious injuries, police said. The woman was wearing a purple shirt, blue sweatshirt, white pants, and black shoes when the vehicle struck her.

Police said the vehicle that struck the woman likely has damage to its front passenger’s side, with possible damage to the hood and windshield.

Police on Saturday did not provide any further description about the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity, about the damaged vehicle, or the driver who drove away from the crash scene is urged to call Rochester Police at 603-330-7128.

Citizens may also provide information and remain anonymous by calling the Rochester Crime Line at 603-335-6500 or Text to: CRIMES (274637) Body of Text: TEXT4CASH + your tip. Cash rewards might be offered for information that leads to an arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

