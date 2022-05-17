Police searching for driver involved in fatal accident

May 16—Cleburne police are searching for the driver of a single-cab pickup involved in a Sunday night crash.

Police responded at 8:54 p.m. to the 100 block of Huron Street on reports of a major crash. During the disturbance, and before police arrived, the driver of the pickup, a male, drove away, striking three people in the process.

One victim, Jesus Correa-Munoz, 32, died at the scene. A female struck suffered significant injuries and was transported to a hospital. Details of her condition have not been released. The third victim, a female, suffered minor injuries.

Police gave no additional description details of the truck or the driver other than to say he is not believed to be a threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the accident or the location of the driver is urged to call the Cleburne Police Department at 817-645-0972.