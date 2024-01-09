Police searching for driver after man struck, killed on National Turnpike

Louisville police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a man Monday night and then left the scene without rendering aid.

Officials said a man was crossing the roadway in the 8200 block of the National Turnpike near Fairdale at around 11 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the northbound lanes. Police have not identified the vehicle, Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Tuesday morning it had not yet identified the man killed.

LMPD's traffic unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

This story may be updated.

Reach reporter Leo Bertucci at lbertucci@gannett.com or @leober2chee on X, formerly known as Twitter

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Police searching for driver involved in fatal hit and run near Fairdale