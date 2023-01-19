Police searching for driver responsible for hit-and-run in Newton

Police are searching for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run in Newton.

According to police, officers received a call around 6:45 a.m., for a report of a woman who was hit by a vehicle in the area of Commonwealth Avenue and Prince Street in Newton.

The woman was walking on the Commonwealth Ave Carriage Lane when she was hit, police say.

A passerby saw the woman in the road and helped her up, she is expected to recover.

Police are looking for any video of the incident.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Newton Police at 617-796-2106.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

