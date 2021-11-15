Police searching for driver in Tampa hit-and-run

Tampa Police are searching for a driver tied to a hit-and-run in Tampa.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, an adult man and woman were walking to their car parked on N. Armenia Avenue when they were struck by a vehicle, according to a media release. Witnesses said the car never slowed down after impact and immediately turned east on E Dewey Street from N. Armenia Avenue, then went the wrong way on N. Howard Avenue.

The female victim was treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital, police said. The male victim remains in critical condition.

Police are looking for a silver or gray older model midsize SUV that will have front-end damage to headlights and wiper blades. Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.