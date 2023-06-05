Police searching for driver of vehicle that hit scooter operator Saturday in Alexandria

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who hit a person operating a scooter Saturday in Alexandria.

The unidentified person was operating the motorized scooter at the intersection of Texas Avenue and Monroe Street, according to an Alexandria Police Department news release.

It does not state what time the hit-and-run occurred, however.

Witnesses told police the vehicle that hit the person was dark or gray, and it possibly was a sport-utility vehicle.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, it reads. An email sent to the department Monday morning asking about the condition of the victim was not immediately returned.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 318-441-6416 or 318-441-6559. People also can leave tips with Crime Stoppers of Cenla at 318-443-7867.

