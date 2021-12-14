Larry Zumbro, 73, was last seen checking out of the Oaks at Bethesda on Maple Avenue on June 5. He is from McConnelsville.

ZANESVILLE — Shortly after announcing an investigation into the disappearance of a 73-year-old McConnelsville man who was last seen over the summer, the Zanesville Police Department is now saying he has been found.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

According to Detective Sergeant Phil Michel, Larry Zumbro checked himself out of the Oaks at Bethesda on June 5 and was missing ever since.

The family tried filing a missing persons report in Morgan County where Zumbro lives, but Michel said the case was bumped to Zanesville where he was last seen.

It was officially reported to ZPD on Dec. 8.

Michel said Zumbro did not have a car when he left the senior living facility, so it's unclear how he left.

Michel believed he might have returned to the McConnelsville area.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Elderly man missing since June located