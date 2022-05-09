Police searching for endangered missing teen, officials say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is looking for a 15-year-old boy who officials say is endangered.

Domingo Andres was last seen on May 8 at about 10 p.m. in the 4400 block of Wooddale Avenue.

According to police, he made threats to harm himself before driving away in a 2016 white Dodge Charger with Tennessee stag 075-WB0.

Andres was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants and armed with a knife, police said.

If you see him, call the police at 901-545-2677.

