Police searching for escaped inmate in Caldwell County

Corrections and law enforcement officers are searching for an inmate who escaped from Caldwell County Correctional Center.

The escape took place on Monday night, and the escapee has been identified as 37-year-old Matthew Neil Brown.

Brown had been serving a 19-month sentence at the minimum-security prison for charges related to possession of drugs and stolen goods.

According to police records, he was scheduled for release in February of 2024.

ALSO READ: Chesterfield County inmate back in custody after escape, sheriff’s office says

Brown is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has black hair, green eyes, and a beard.

If anyone has any information regarding Brown’s whereabouts, they are urged to contact 911 immediately or reach out to the Caldwell Correctional Center at 1-828-726-2509.

VIDEO: Chesterfield County inmate who escaped back in custody, sheriff’s office says







