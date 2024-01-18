Police searching for family of woman who died in Fayetteville traffic accident
Do you recognize this woman? The Fayetteville Police Department is looking for her next of kin.
According to police, a woman died from a traffic fatality that happened on Southern Avenue on Jan. 10.
The victim was identified as 29-year-old Latoya Renee Dixon.
The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Dixon’s family.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Ofc. C. Lewis at 910-818-1872. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477. Tips can be submitted online and by downloading the “P3 Tips” app.
