Police searching for family of woman who died in Fayetteville traffic accident

Do you recognize this woman? The Fayetteville Police Department is looking for her next of kin.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to police, a woman died from a traffic fatality that happened on Southern Avenue on Jan. 10.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Latoya Renee Dixon.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Dixon’s family.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Ofc. C. Lewis at 910-818-1872. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477. Tips can be submitted online and by downloading the “P3 Tips” app.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: