Police searching for four armed men who fled car after high speed chase in Chatham County

Laura Brache
·1 min read

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is searching for four armed men after a high speed chase on Highway 64 in Chatham County on Saturday.

Officials said that early Saturday morning, a North Carolina trooper engaged in a chase with a vehicle. The chase ended a few miles outside of Pittsboro around 8:30 a.m. after the men fled their vehicle and left it on the side of the road.

Officers have been searching for the men since then.

A reverse 911 message went out to residents in the area advising them to secure their doors, stay inside, and remain vigilant while a search was underway.

Law enforcement at the scene described the suspects as four men wearing dark clothing. Officials also say they are armed and should not be approached. Residents should call 911 immediately with any information.

NCSHP is leading the investigation with the help of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, the Wildlife Resources Commission, and the Carrboro Police Department.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

