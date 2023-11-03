Police searching for Franklin man, 21, charged with attempted homicide and child abuse

Franklin police are searching for a 21-year-old Franklin man facing attempted homicide and felony child abuse charges.

Christian Correa was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, one count of physical abuse of a child, and one count of strangulation and suffocation, according to a criminal complaint filed Nov. 1 in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

If convicted on all three counts, Correa could be sentenced up to 152 years in prison. He could also be fined up to $10,000 if convicted on the felony strangulation and suffocation charge.

Franklin police said Correa was last seen around 4 a.m. Oct. 27 on foot near South 31st Street and West Ryan Road.

"If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Franklin Police Department immediately at 414-425-2522," the department shared Oct. 30 on Facebook.

According to the criminal complaint:

Franklin police spoke to Correa’s mother who told them she was laying down in her home in the 3200 block of West Skamra Avenue in Franklin on Oct. 27 when an argument between her son and his 17-year-old girlfriend woke her up. She saw her son walking away from the driveway holding a knife.

Police also spoke to Christian Correa’s father who said when he heard his son’s girlfriend screaming, he ran outside and found her on the ground bleeding with his son standing over her.

Christian’s father said he applied pressure to the girl’s wounds with towels while the mother called police.

A responding officer noted the 17-year-old had large lacerations to her forehead and a large amount of blood coming from her body. She was rushed to the emergency room at Froedtert Hospital.

Hospital staff determined the teenager sustained 14 stab wounds to the head, ear, neck, shoulder and hands. She also had a skull fracture, concussion and facial injuries.

The girl's current condition isn't known, but she did speak to police about the incident later that day at Children’s Hospital. She said she was occasionally living with her boyfriend’s parents, as both of her parents were deceased. She said she’s known Correa for about four years.

The 17-year-old told police she got into an argument with Correa, whom she’d been dating, over wanting to take a break. She said he became angry and when she tried to walk away, he grabbed her from behind, choking her with his arm around her neck, and then dragged her to the ground.

She reached into her pocket and grabbed a pocket knife, but said Correa took it from her and began to punch and stab her.

She told officers she thought she was dying and screamed for help until his parents came out of the house. Correa then got up and ran away, she said.

Correa was convicted of felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety in August 2020.

He had been released from prison on Oct. 7 and upon reviewing prison phone records, police found he’d said he “shot at bitches in the past and never gets caught” and he planned to “rob a white bitch on a college campus for her phone,” would steal a car and get a gun. He also bragged about getting away with a homicide and planned to shoot police if they tried to apprehend him.

An arrest warrant was issued for Correa on Nov. 1 by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

