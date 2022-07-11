Police searching for Georgia man with distinctive full-face tattoos
Authorities in LaGrange are on the hunt for a tattooed face man wanted on multiple warrants.
Lagrange Police is looking for 22-year-old Jeffery Michael Johnson.
He has active warrants for felony fleeing, attempting to elude, reckless driving and driving without a license.
Johnson is also wanted through the Troup County Sheriff’s Office for escape and a felony probation violation.
Authorities say that Johnson is a white man, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.
If you see Johnson or have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
